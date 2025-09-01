Gordon didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out nine.

Gordon started August with a pair of ugly outings, allowing 17 runs and 23 hits in 7.1 innings. He's rebounded with four straight starts yielding three or fewer runs, including three consecutive quality starts. During that four-game stretch, Gordon has a 2.74 ERA and a 19:6 K:BB across 23 innings. His nine Ks marked a career high. Gordon is tentatively scheduled to face the Padres in his next start.