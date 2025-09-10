Bernabel was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Bernabel suffered a head injury in Monday's contest against the Dodgers, which is now understood to be a concussion. The 23-year-old will be forced to miss at least a week of action while recovering. In the meantime, Michael Toglia was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday to replace Bernabel on the 26-man roster.