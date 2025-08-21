Bernabel was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Dodgers after being struck in the face with a throw during pregame infield drills.

The Rockies are saying Bernabel's removal from the lineup is precautionary, so it sounds like he'll have a good chance to be back in action Friday in Pittsburgh. Kyle Farmer has moved from the designated-hitter spot to first base, while Hunter Goodman has entered the lineup at DH.