Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Continues strong September
Mondesi went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Twins.
In just 231 plate appearances, Mondesi now has 25 steals and nine homers along with a .291 average. He now has six multi-hit games this month with three long balls and 10 runs scored.
