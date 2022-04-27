Royals manager Mike Matheny said Mondesi is scheduled to get more tests on his left knee Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Mondesi is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Matheny noted that he's optimistic the knee injury Mondesi sustained in Tuesday's 6-0 win isn't too serious, but the Royals won't know the extent of the issue until doctors have a chance to evaluate the 26-year-old. The injury is a disappointing development it what has already been a rough start to the season for Mondesi, who is hitting .140 with no extra-base hits and is buoying his fantasy value almost exclusively through his five stolen bases.