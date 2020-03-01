Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Nearing game action
Mondesi (shoulder) doesn't have a set date for his spring debut but it could occur this week, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi took a big step Saturday by seeing limited action in an intrasquad game as he continues his recovery from left shoulder surgery in September. Manager Mike Matheny reiterated the young shortstop remains on track to be ready for Opening Day
