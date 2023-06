The Royals recalled Marsh ahead of his start Friday against the Dodgers.

Friday marks the 25-year-old righty's MLB debut after putting up a 2.40 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 15 innings with Triple-A Omaha. Marsh will be filling in for Jordan Lyles -- who was scratched from his scheduled start due to illness -- and he will most likely return to the minors after his spot start. James McArthur was optioned to Omaha in a corresponding move.