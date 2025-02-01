The Royals designated Shewmake for assignment Friday.
The Royals made the signing of Carlos Estevez official Friday, leaving no room on the 40-man roster for Shewmake. The 27-year-old infielder will now enter the waiver process for the second time in the last 30 days, and his reputation as a strong defender could get him picked up by another club.
