The Royals designated Shewmake for assignment Friday.

The Royals made the signing of Carlos Estevez official Friday, leaving no room on the 40-man roster for Shewmake. The 27-year-old infielder will now enter the waiver process for the second time in the last 30 days, and his reputation as a strong defender could get him picked up by another club.

