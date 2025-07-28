Shewmake (undisclosed) has gone 1-for-9 with a walk in three games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Shewmake missed about a month of action due to the unspecified injury. The 27-year-old infielder possesses a spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster but has spent the entirety of the 2025 season at Triple-A, slashing .228/.317/.364 with four home runs and nine steals in 49 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.