Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees designated Shewmake for assignment Thursday.
The move frees a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Osvaldo Bido. Shewmake spent all of the 2025 season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing .244/.318/.362 with four homers and 15 steals in 85 games. The 28-year-old infielder does not have minor-league options remaining, which will likely affect his appeal on waivers.
More News
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Healthy again at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Shelved at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Lands in New York via waivers•
-
Royals' Braden Shewmake: Squeezed off 40-man•
-
Royals' Braden Shewmake: Claimed by Kansas City•