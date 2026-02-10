Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Sent outright to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shewmake was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.
Shewmake was booted from the 40-man roster Thursday after the Yankees claimed Osvaldo Bido off waivers. Shewmake appears destined to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A, where he hit .243 with four home runs, 29 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 85 games a year ago.
More News
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Healthy again at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Shelved at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Lands in New York via waivers•
-
Royals' Braden Shewmake: Squeezed off 40-man•