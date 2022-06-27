Singer (3-3) took the loss against the Athletics on Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking one over 8.1 innings.

Singer pitched an efficient game, throwing 66 of 99 pitches for strikes across 8.1 frames, yet he was unable to pick up the win. He allowed five earned runs in the contest, which turned out to be too much for the Royals' offense to overcome. The righty has allowed three or more runs in four of five June appearances. Singer will take a 4.50 ERA into his next appearance.