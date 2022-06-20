Singer (3-2) took the loss against the Athletics on Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking none in 5.1 innings.

Singer gave up three runs in Sunday's loss to Oakland thanks to home runs from Seth Brown and Sean Murphy. Singer threw 58 of 82 pitches for strikes in the outing. The righty has not lasted more than 5.2 innings since a seven-inning outing on May 22 and has been tagged for three or more earned runs in four of five appearances since then. Singer will take a 4.34 ERA into his next appearance.