Singer (3-4) earned the win Tuesday over the Padres, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

The Royals' defense let Singer down in the fifth inning, and he had some more trouble in the sixth. The bullpen was able to preserve a one-run lead over the last three frames to end his three-start winless skid. The right-hander trimmed his ERA to 7.09 with a 1.53 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB through 45.2 innings over nine starts. Singer's very rarely been anywhere between excellent or awful this season, with this start being the most moderate of the bunch. He's projected for two starts next week, with the first likely at home against the Tigers.