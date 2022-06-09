Singer (3-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on eight hits over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Two of the hits off Singer left the yard, but the right-hander got enough run support to weather the blows. Keeping the ball in the yard has become a problem for the 25-year-old, as he's served up six homers in his last three starts, but Singer still sports a 3.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and sharp 29:3 K:BB in 29.2 innings since rejoining the Royals' rotation.