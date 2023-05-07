Singer (2-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over four innings in a 5-4 loss against the Athletics. He struck out four.
Singer's rocky start to the season continued Saturday, giving up at least five runs for the fifth time in seven starts while taking his fourth loss in his last five appearances. Considering Singer owns an abysmal 8.82 ERA and 11:4 K/BB rate while the Royals score the fifth-fewest runs in MLB, Singer should remain a stay-away in most formats.
