Royals' Collin Snider: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.
He has a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 21 innings in the majors this year, and Snider had been at Triple-A for the last couple months. He should work in low-leverage situations.
