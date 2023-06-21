Lynch (1-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing just one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings against the Tigers. He struck out two.

Lynch was superb Tuesday, one-hitting the Tigers for seven innings to tally the win. It was quite a bounce-back performance from Lynch after he surrendered seven runs and four homers in his last start against the Reds. The 26-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 4.45 with a 1.19 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB across five starts (30.1 innings) this season. Lynch is currently in line for a tough road matchup with the Rays in his next outing.