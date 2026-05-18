Lynch allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's 2-0 win over St. Louis.

After a strong outing from starter Stephen Kolek, Lynch entered with one out in the seventh inning and recorded five scoreless outs before turning things over to Lucas Erceg for the save in the ninth. While Erceg has held steady as the closer in Carlos Estevez's (foot/shoulder) absence, Lynch has quietly been the most effective arm in the Kansas City bullpen. The southpaw owns a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with a 26:6 K:BB across 20 innings in 2026.