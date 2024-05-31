Lynch allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out two without walking a batter in a no-decision Thursday versus the Twins.

Lynch got the nod for a spot start when Brady Singer (illness) was deemed unavailable to pitch Thursday. The three runs on Lynch's line came on a pair of home runs by Ryan Jeffers, though the Kansas City southpaw still left the game with a lead before Chris Stratton squandered it in the sixth inning. Lynch has a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over 12 innings across three outings (two starts) at the major-league level. Assuming Singer can rejoin the rotation for his next start, Lynch may either be moved to the bullpen or sent back to Triple-A Omaha for a fresher arm.