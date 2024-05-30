The Royals recalled Lynch from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Lynch will make a spot start Thursday in Minnesota in place of Brady Singer (illness), according to Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star. The left-hander has made one start and one relief appearance with the Royals this season, tossing a combined seven shutout frames with a 6:2 K:BB. He's had a more difficult time with Omaha, however, collecting a 4.76 ERA and 34:13 K:BB over 45.1 innings. Unless Singer's illness results in him landing on the injured list, Lynch will likely be sent back down to Omaha after Thursday's start.