Lynch (shoulder) was unable to complete a scheduled bullpen session Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Lynch is scheduled to undergo follow-up testing later this week, and his IL stint is now certain to last longer than 15 days. He's been on the shelf since July 19 because of a left shoulder strain that was initially believed to be relatively minor.
