Lynch gave up two hits and four walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings in an 8-3 loss to the Dodgers on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Lynch held his own against a formidable Dodgers lineup, lasting five innings without giving up a run. He found himself in serious trouble in the top of the fifth with the bases loaded, nobody out and Trea Turner at the plate. Lynch got Turner to pop out before striking out Freddie Freeman and then escaping the jam on a fly out by Will Smith. The 105 pitches were the most that Lynch had thrown this season. Lynch now has a 2.20 ERA over three starts in August to lower his season-long total to 4.52. The 25-year-old left-hander will look to build on his recent success in his next expected start at Minnesota.