Waters went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 15-7 win over the Padres.

Waters checked off a number of career firsts Sunday, including first extra-base hit, multi-RBI game, multi-run game and multi-walk effort. He's gone 5-for-19 (.263) through his first six contests in the majors, adding three RBI and four runs scored. As expected, the 23-year-old has found steady work in the outfield, starting six straight games -- five of which have come in right field.