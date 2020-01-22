Royals' Heath Fillmyer: Bumped off KC roster
The Royals designated Fillmyer for assignment Wednesday.
Fillmyer was cast off the 40-man roster to make room for outfielder Alex Gordon, who re-signed with Kansas City on a one-year, $4 million contract. The 25-year-old righty worked as a swingman for the Royals last season, making 12 appearances (three starts) for the big club and accruing an 8.06 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB in 22.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: A good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...