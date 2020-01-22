Play

The Royals designated Fillmyer for assignment Wednesday.

Fillmyer was cast off the 40-man roster to make room for outfielder Alex Gordon, who re-signed with Kansas City on a one-year, $4 million contract. The 25-year-old righty worked as a swingman for the Royals last season, making 12 appearances (three starts) for the big club and accruing an 8.06 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB in 22.1 innings.

