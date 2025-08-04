Harvey (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Blue Jays. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Harvey pitched a clean ninth inning to send the game to extras, where a Royals offensive outburst secured him the win. The right-hander missed more than three months with a shoulder injury but has been excellent when available. Since being activated July 27, he has logged 3.1 scoreless innings, improving his season totals to a 0.00 ERA and 0.46 WHIP over 8.2 innings across 10 appearances. While the sample size remains small, it is worth noting that Harvey's fastball velocity has dipped to a career-low 95.9 mph, but he has yet to issue a walk.