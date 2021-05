The Royals announced Thursday that Bowlan is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow next week.

The procedure will likely sideline Bowlan for most, if not all, of the 2022 campaign as well. The 24-year-old right-hander is viewed as one of the top pitching prospects in the organization, and he was off to a hot start at Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season. Over his four starts spanning 17 innings, Bowlan posted a 1.59 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB.