Lyles (0-10) took the loss Wednesday as the Royals fell 6-1 to the Marlins, coughing up five runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander gave the Kansas City bullpen a bit of a breather, but that's about the only silver lining to take away from this performance. Lyles tossed 56 of 85 pitches for strikes while becoming the first pitcher in the league to reach 10 losses -- no one else has more than seven -- and he also leads the majors with 18 homers allowed. He'll carry a 6.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 55:25 K:BB through 73.2 innings into his next start, likely to come at home early next week against the Reds.