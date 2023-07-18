Lyles pitched six scoreless innings against Detroit on Monday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Lyles was pretty efficient in the outing, needing just 83 pitches (55 of which were a strike) to get through six frames. All three of the hits he allowed were singles, and the right-hander notched his third quality start of the campaign. Lyles hasn't been rosterable in most fantasy formats this season with a 6.05 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 6.4 K/9, but he's at least eaten innings for the Royals, going six or more frames in nine of his 18 starts. Lyles has also shown improvement of late, posting a 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over his past four starts spanning 23 innings.