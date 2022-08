Taylor went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk for a total of three RBI and two runs scored in a 9-7 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Taylor went deep in his second straight game played as part of an excellent performance in which he reached base three times and racked up three RBI. Taylor has a career-best 2.9 Baseball-Reference WAR this year and appears to be seeing the ball well at the moment. He has five hits in his past 10 at-bats and is hitting .264 on the season.