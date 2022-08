Taylor went 3-for-6 with a solo home run for a total of four RBI in a 15-7 win over the Padres on Sunday.

Taylor had been in the midst of a terrible August slump coming into the game. Perhaps the three-hit performance will jolt him out of the cold stretch which saw him slashing .190/.238/.203 in 79 at-bats before rapping out these three hits. The home run was his seventh of the season and his four-RBI day at the plate gives him 35 total in 2022.