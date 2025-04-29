Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Cameron will be called up from Triple-A Omaha to start Wednesday against the Rays, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cameron will be making his MLB debut when he starts in place of Cole Ragans, who is nursing a groin strain and will be forced to miss at least one turn through the rotation. Ragans is said to have made improvement since he suffered the injury last week and is expected to avoid a stint on the IL for the time being, so Cameron could be in line for just one start before returning to the minors. A 25-year-old lefty, Cameron has turned in a 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings through his five starts with Omaha this season.