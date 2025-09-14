Cameron (8-7) earned the win Sunday over the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk across seven innings. He struck out seven.

Cameron looked like he was headed for an early exit after giving up home runs to Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto in the first inning. However, the left-hander would rebound and hold the Phillies scoreless over his final six frames, allowing just two more hits in an eventual 10-3 Kansas City victory. Cameron's gone seven innings in back-to-back starts, allowing just four runs while striking out 15 in that span. He's lowered his ERA to 2.98 with a 1.09 WHIP and 103:37 K:BB through 22 starts (127 innings) this year. Cameron's tentatively lined up to face the Blue Jays at home in his next outing.