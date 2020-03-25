Play

Royals' Trevor Rosenthal: Contract selected by Royals

Rosenthal's contract was selected by the Royals on Wednesday.

Rosenthal endured a disaster of a season in 2019, his first season back from Tommy John surgery. In 15.1 innings for the Nationals and Tigers, he posted a 13.50 ERA, a 2.41 WHIP and a 30.6 percent walk rate. He's evidently done enough to convince the Royals that things have changed, however. The 29-year-old has 121 career saves to his name and could theoretically enter the ninth-inning picture this season if he is indeed back to his previous level of performance. Eric Skoglund was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

