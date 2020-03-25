Royals' Trevor Rosenthal: Contract selected by Royals
Rosenthal's contract was selected by the Royals on Wednesday.
Rosenthal endured a disaster of a season in 2019, his first season back from Tommy John surgery. In 15.1 innings for the Nationals and Tigers, he posted a 13.50 ERA, a 2.41 WHIP and a 30.6 percent walk rate. He's evidently done enough to convince the Royals that things have changed, however. The 29-year-old has 121 career saves to his name and could theoretically enter the ninth-inning picture this season if he is indeed back to his previous level of performance. Eric Skoglund was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Royals' Trevor Rosenthal: Set to return Friday•
-
Royals' Trevor Rosenthal: Picks up calf issue•
-
Royals' Trevor Rosenthal: Signs minors deal with Royals•
-
Yankees' Trevor Rosenthal: Lands with Yankees on MiLB deal•
-
Trevor Rosenthal: Enters free agency•
-
Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal: Designated for assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.