Meadows (Achilles) was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday and will return to Detroit to be re-evaluated, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Meadows began the rehab stint last week and appeared in four games, but something apparently feels off and he'll rejoin the big-league club for further evaluation. The 27-year-old has been sidelined by strain in both Achilles' tendons since mid-June, and it appears his return timeline is being pushed back again.
