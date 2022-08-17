Meadows (Achilles) was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday and will return to Detroit to be re-evaluated, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Meadows began the rehab stint last week and appeared in four games, but something apparently feels off and he'll rejoin the big-league club for further evaluation. The 27-year-old has been sidelined by strain in both Achilles' tendons since mid-June, and it appears his return timeline is being pushed back again.