Santana (undisclosed) has gone 1-for-14 with three walks, a run and a stolen base in four games since he was reinstated from Single-A Lakeland's 7-day injured list Thursday.

Santana was cleared to make his first appearances for Lakeland in just over a month after completing a two-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League earlier last week. One of the youngest players at a full-season minor-league affiliate, the 18-year-old shortstop is hitting .136 with three home runs and three stolen bases in 109 plate appearances at Lakeland.