Hutchison is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Between his stops with the big club and at Triple-A Toledo this season, Hutchison has made only two of his 15 appearances as a starter, but he'll temporarily enter the rotation for an injury-depleted Detroit pitching staff. Since Hutchison hasn't covered more than three innings in any of his outings in the majors or minors this season, he could serve as a glorified opener during Tuesday's start. The Tigers also activated Tyler Alexander (elbow) from the 15-day injured list, and he could be deployed as a multi-inning option behind Hutchison on Tuesday.