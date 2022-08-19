Rodriguez (personal) was activated from the restricted list Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
He is confirmed to start Sunday's game against the Angels. Rodriguez had a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB in 14 innings across three rehab starts this month in the minors, most recently building up to six innings at Triple-A on Tuesday.
