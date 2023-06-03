Rodriguez, who is on the 15-day injured list with a a ruptured A4 pulley in his left index finger, could be facing a six-to-eight week absence, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Stavenhagen spoke with Dr. David Hay, an orthopedic hand and wrist surgeon, about the rare injury and Hay's estimation was that Rodriguez could need 10-to-14 days of serious rest, followed by two-to-four weeks of light recovery, usually with a taped finger, and on the whole it could be six-to-eight weeks before he is throwing at high intensity. Hay noted that without seeing Rodriguez's MRI, the timeline could vary, although Stavenhagen cited similar injuries to Adam Wainwright in 2008 and Randy Dobnak in 2021 that both resulted in 10-week absences.