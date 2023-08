Haase was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Haase being dropped from the 40-man roster, Detroit signed Carson Kelly to a major-league contract Saturday. Haase has struggled to a .201 average with 13 extra-base hits, 26 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases over 264 at-bats in 86 games with the Tigers this year. The catcher will now either get claimed by another team, report to Triple-A Toledo or be released outright.