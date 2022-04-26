Schoop will start at second base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Manager A.J. Hinch has elected to make big changes to the lineup for the series opener in Minnesota, as Jeimer Candelario and Schoop will both be dropped two spots in the order from the Nos. 4 and 5 positions, respectively. Schoop enters Tuesday with a three-game hitting streak, but he's still slashing a lowly .155/.210/.241 with five RBI and four runs over 15 games this season.