Schoop is starting at second base and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Schoop has become a part-time player with Zach McKinstry emerging as the top option at second base. The veteran is still searching for his first home run, and he's slashing just .204/.271/.259. Fantasy managers can turn their attention elsewhere moving forward, unless Schoop is able to earn more playing time at some point and also looks better at the plate.