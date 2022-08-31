Schoop (ankle) could begin a rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Schoop has been on the injured list for just over a week and participated in some running and agility drills Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Although the 30-year-old is close to returning to minor-league game action, manager A.J. Hinch said that it's unlikely that Schoop returns in time for the team's series against the Angels that begins Sept. 5. However, it's possible that Schoop is available for the Tigers' series in Kansas City that begins Sept. 9.
