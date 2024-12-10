The Tigers have asked Malloy to get work at first base during the spring, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Mallow played strictly in the outfield during the 2024 campaign, but Detroit has its sights set on increasing flexibility throughout the roster heading into 2025. Colt Keith will also see time at first base during the spring, which would increase the number of infield combinations available for the club if this idea pans out.
