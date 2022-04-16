Pineda won't make his scheduled start for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday and is expected to join the major-league rotation instead, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Pineda's spring buildup was delayed by visa issues. He's been building up his workload at Triple-A Toledo, making a pair of starts, but the Tigers will abandon plans for him to make a third after Casey Mize (elbow) hit the injured list Friday. He's expected to pitch sometime during next week's series against the Yankees, which begins Tuesday, though he may not be ready for a full starter's workload, as he threw just 3.1 innings in his most recent minor-league outing.