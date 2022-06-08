Garcia is expected to work out of the bullpen for the Tigers' weekend series with the Blue Jays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers play only five games this week, and rather than having each of their starters make one start apiece, staff ace Tarik Skubal will stay on a normal four days' rest schedule to start Sunday's series finale versus Toronto. As a result, Garcia finds himself as the odd man out of the rotation, though he could pick up a start early next week against the White Sox if he isn't used too extensively out of the bullpen versus the Blue Jays. The Tigers could also get Eduardo Rodriguez (rib cage) back from the 15-day injured list next week, and at that point, one of Garcia, Beau Brieske or Elvin Rodriguez seems likely to head to the bullpen or get optioned to Triple-A Toledo.