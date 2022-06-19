Garcia (1-2) earned a six-inning win Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out five and walking none.

Garcia has primarily been used as a reliever this season, but has started in his last five appearances. He allowed three earned runs in Saturday's game, but picked up the win thanks to Detroit's offensive outburst. The righty threw a single game season high 92 pitches, 60 of which were strikes. He also showed good command by not walking a batter in the game. Garcia will carry a 4.97 ERA into his next outing.