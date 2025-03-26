The Tigers will include Torkelson on their Opening Day roster, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Heading into spring training, Torkelson seemed to be on the outside looking in for a roster spot. However, he had a great Grapefruit League showing with a 1.069 OPS and five home runs. Torkelson looks to be in line for regular at-bats at designated hitter with Kerry Carpenter being needed defensively to cover for the Tigers' outfield injuries.