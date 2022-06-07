Rosenthal will throw in a showcase Tuesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
It was reported a few months prior that several organizations were showing interest in the veteran right-hander, but he's yet to put pen to paper. Even if he were to sign a contract in the near future, he would likely need some time to ramp up his throwing before having a chance to pitch in the majors. A timeline for Rosenthal's return to the big leagues should become more clear if he officially signs a deal.
