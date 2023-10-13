Kirilloff will undergo surgery later this month to repair the labrum in his right shoulder, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kirilloff initially injured his shoulder in July and more recently had to be removed from the Twins' ALDS roster after suffering a setback. It's not clear at this point how long his rehab will take, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he's at least somewhat limited in spring training. It's yet another surgery for Kirilloff, who previously has had two different operations on his wrist.